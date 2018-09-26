Household hazardous waste collection Oct. 6

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 346,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.

“Our goal is to provide a convenient and no-cost option for residents to responsibly dispose of hazardous material to help protect Tennessee’s waterways, land and air from impacts by these common items,” said TDEC Commissioner Dr. Shari Meghreblian.

Residents are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to the designated drop-off location. Residents do not have to live in Wilson County to participate in the event.

The event will be Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The local contact for the collection event is Cindy Lynch at 615-444-8360.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. For paint, contact the Wilson County solid waste department for latex and oil-based paint guidance.

A full list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found at tn.gov/content/tn/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-acceptable-unacceptable-items.html.

While household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of conditionally exempt small-quantity generator waste or wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc. An appointment is also necessary. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Wilson County and some cities meet the needs of local residents to provide collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Contact the Wilson County solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets. Materials should be kept in the original containers whenever possible. If not, place each waste in a separate plastic container with a secure lid and label its contents.

In addition to the annual events, Tennesseans can also dispose of expired or unwanted medications year-round through the unwanted household pharmaceutical take-back program. Permanent collection boxes are provided in every county and prevent prescription and over-the-counter medications from getting into the hands of vulnerable residents or into waterways. A map with all box locations may be found at tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, call 800-287-9013 or visit tn.gov/content/dam/tn/environment/solid-waste/documents/sw-mm-hhw-collection-schedule.pdf.