Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Sept. 11

Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Watertown Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Noon

Watertown officials will hold the annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at noon at the agriculture pavilion.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 11 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Monarch Butterfly Release

3:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Parks Department will release monarch butterflies Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Sept. 12

Lebanon Police Station Groundbreaking

11 a.m.

A groundbreaking for the new Lebanon police station will be Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at 1017 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.

Sept. 13

Free Hip and Knee Pain Seminar

11:30 a.m.

A free seminar on hip and knee pain, arthritis and joint pain will be Thursday, Sept. 13 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. in the community cares classroom. An orthopedic surgeon will discuss the most common causes of pain and the latest treatment options, from diet and exercise to medications and surgery, including robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement and total hip replacement. To RSVP, call 615-235-6937 or visit tennovaortho.com. Space is limited.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after hours Thursday, Sept. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hot Springs Spas of Music City at 2342 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon.

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Sept. 15

By Any Means Necessary Saving Our Youth March

9 a.m.

By Any Means Necessary Saving Our Youth March will be Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. in the H&R Block parking lot at 217 E. High St., Suite 101, in Lebanon. It will feature praise and worship, praise dancers, drill teams, motivational speakers, rappers, singers, choirs and more. In case of rain, the event will be Sept. 22.

Master Gardeners Mum Sale

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Master Gardeners will have a mum sale Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Farmers Market in Charlie Daniels Park.

Academy Day

9:30 a.m.

Academy Day will be Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Wilson Central High School at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon for students who want to learn more about attending military academies. Congresswoman Diane Black will offer a formal program. The event is free and open to all Sixth District middle school and high school students and their families.

Fall Pop-Up Market

10 a.m.

The second-annual Fall Pop-Up Market to benefit the Mt. Juliet Help Center will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Basement Marketplace at 14625 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. The event will feature vendors, artisans, crafters and food trucks.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

Life Church will hold a free grocery giveaway Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Kids World Daycare at 818 N. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. It will be open to everyone, and groceries will be given away as long as they last. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Bibles, Boots and Bluegrass Gospel Festival

3 p.m.

The Bibles Boots and Bluegrass Gospel Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church at 621 Hartsville Pike in Lebanon. The free event will feature music, games, food, fun and fellowship.

Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival

6:30 p.m.

The sixth-annual Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration efforts will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus in Lebanon. It will feature music and dancing with the Vantrease Group, heavy hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 each or $375 for a table of eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Sept. 16

Shop Springs School Reunion

2 p.m.

The Shop Springs School will celebrate its 100th anniversary of the opening of the school Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at Shop Springs Baptist Church. For more information, call Judy Harris at 615-557-3051.

Mt. Juliet Walk, Run and Roll

2 p.m

The fifth-annual Walk, Run and Roll will be Sunday, Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the pavilion in Sgt. Jerry Mundy Park at 300 Mundy Memorial Drive in Mt. Juliet. Children are invited to participate in the StoryWalk where the book, “Duck on a Bike,” will be presented at 17 reading stations. Register children in a drawing for a free bike. This is a free community event for all runners, walkers and cyclists of all levels. Cyclists will be required to wear a helmet.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Stars Go Dim Concert

5 p.m.

The Stars Go Dim concert to benefit Charis Health Center will be Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 615-773-5785 or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

Sept. 17

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. in the Wilson County Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Sept. 18

Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day

5 p.m.

The first Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day in honor of Madelyn Dare Sanders, daughter of Kim and Jason Sanders, will be Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Smith County Agricultural Center at 159 Ag Center Lane in Carthage. It will feature food plates, a live auction and cake walk for prizes. To make donations or for more information, call 615-489-3830 or 615-337-9262 or email [email protected]

Sept. 19

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. The guest speakers will be Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler and Chief James Hambrick. They will discuss building community relationships in an always-connected world. Registration required at mjchamber.org.

Tennova Family Medicine Luncheon

11:30 a.m.

Tennova Medical Group and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present a lunch, featuring Tennova Family Medicine-Lebanon’s Callie Tuggle, Julie Malkowski and LeaBeth Pack who will speak about wellness for the working woman Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. in the community cares classroom at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1411 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 615-444-5503.

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Sept. 19 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Sept. 20

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, Sept. 20 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after hours Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Elmcroft at 801 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected]

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Sept. 21

National POW-MIA Recognition Day

9 a.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1004 in Wilson County will observe National POW-MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum. It will feature a missing man table ceremony, keynote speaker, personal stories from former prisoners of war and families of those missing in action, origination of the POW/MIA flag, presentation of colors and a laying of the wreath.

Fairview Missions Market

2 p.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Sept. 22

Fairview Missions Market

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Mt. Juliet Pow Wow

10:30 a.m.

The 37th-annual Mt. Juliet Pow Wow will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. until Sunday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Mundy Park in Mt. Juliet. It will feature Native American food, arts and crafts, music and intertribal dancing. The dance and drum contests will feature more than $11,000 in prize money. For more information, call Cindy Yahola at 615-443-1537.

Wags and Waves

11 a.m.

The New Leash on Life Wags and Waves dog swim event will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Nashville Shores. Bring dogs for a dog-only swim in the wave pool. The cost will be $15 per person in advance, $20 on the day of the event and $10 for season pass holders. For more information, call 615-889-7050, ext. 211 or email [email protected]

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Beech High School multi-class reunion

6 p.m.

Beech High School’s classes of 1981-89 will hold a multi-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Smiley Hollow in Goodletsville. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Meal and live entertainment are included with ticket. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to BHS Reunion, P.O. Box 1094, White House, TN 37188. For more details, join the Beech High School Alumni Facebook page or email [email protected]

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Uninvited”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “The Uninvited” on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

Sept. 24

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Sept. 24 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Sept. 25

High School Equivalency Test opportunity

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Tuesday, Sept. 25 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615)-443-8731.

U.S. Senate Election Debate

6 p.m.

A debate between U.S. Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen will be Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University.

Sept. 26

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 1-6 p.m. at Quality Centers for Rehabilitation and Health at 932 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at the Stonebridge Community Clubhouse at 205 Meandering Drive in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Sept. 27

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Thursday, Sept. 27 and Friday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival

5 p.m.

The Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the school. It will feature a chili supper, carnival-style games and activities and a silent auction. It’s the primary fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher organization, which supports students, teachers and the school.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

7 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Friday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 29

Putt-Putt Tournament

10 a.m.

The Putt-Putt Tournament to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Creek Sports Center at 10770 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. It’s sponsored by Ben Graham Ministries and Music City Baptist Church. It’s open to anyone and everyone. The cost is $10 per person and includes one round of putt-putt, a drink and a chance to win door prizes. Teams will be in groups of four. A prize will be available for the first-place team with the lowest combined score, as well as a hole-in-one prize. Contact Ben Graham at 615-491-2073 for more information.

Watertown High School Graduates Meet and Greet

Noon

A meet-and-greet event for Watertown High School graduates will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at the school at 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown. The cost is $18 per person, and the reservation cutoff date is Sept. 20. To attend, send a check to Lois Hardin Stedman, 526 Pueblo Drive, Madison, TN 37115 or call 615-714-2429 for more information.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

One EXTRAordinary Evening

6 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will hold One EXTRAordinary Evening on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The event will be only for DSAMT’s very important people 16 and older. Guests will be VIPs with all-access passes for an extraordinary evening. They’ll enjoy the full red carpet and star treatment like any movie star would, including walking the red carpet, bling bags, dinner and dancing.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a fundraiser to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions at Cumberland University, will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall. The Jimmy Church Band will perform. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 30

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church at 745 W. Main St. in Watertown. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Those who come to donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at redcrossblood.org/sport-clips.

Garden Brothers Circus

1 p.m.

Garden Brothers Circus will be Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This year’s production will feature special effects, concert-style lighting and three rings. There will be performers from 18 countries who up a cast of more than 60 performers. Free children’s tickets were distributed at elementary schools, preschools, daycare centers and churches. The free tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area. For more information or to buy adult tickets, visit gardenbroscircus.com.

Wilson Central High School presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie”

2:30 p.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school at 419 Wildcat Way in Lebanon in the auditorium. Early-bird tickets will be on sale for $5 each through Sept. 17 and include priority seating. After Sept. 17, tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults online or at the door. Contact Katherine Ray at [email protected] or 615-453-4600, ext. 3073 for more information.

Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner

5 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will present its third-annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 30 with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon. The meal will be prepared on site by Chef Trey Cioccia with the Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar and served family style. Reservations are required. For tickets and more information, visit historiclebanon.com.

Oct. 5

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Friday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Oct. 6

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. throughout the day along Main Street in Watertown. For more information, call Jim Amero at 615-237-1777.

Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The annual treasure hunt and yard sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road. It’s the 10th anniversary. Find treasures, including furniture, home decor, toys, linens, electronics, shoes, books, kitchen and more.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Oct. 13

Watertown Community Appreciation Day

9 a.m.

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Watertown Police Department will present a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. at Three Forks Community Park on Sparta Pike. The event will include a free children’s zone where they can play on inflatable bouncers, free food and drinks, live county and bluegrass music and door prizes. The event will also feature a car show, courtesy of GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be several awards with judging at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact the chamber at 615-237-0270.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 20

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

Oct. 25

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The Taste of Wilson County will be Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. VIP tickets are $35 each, and adult tickets will be $25, $8 for children, $10 for teachers and children 5 and younger will get in free. Tickets and more information are available at tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk

10 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee Buddy Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Hermitage. Anyone with questions or would like to volunteer may email [email protected]

Compassionate Hands Chili Cook-off

5 p.m.

A chili cook-off to benefit Compassionate Hands will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Contestants pay a $30 entry fee with prizes for people’s choice, holy smokes, best chili and best theme. Attendees will serve as judges and pay $10 per ticket with a $25 family max to get chili samples, access to a toppings bar, hot dogs, games and activities for children and a corn hole tournament. Visit compassionatehands.org for more information.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

Nov. 8

Tennessee Maneuvers Experience Fundraising Event and Dinner

5:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Maneuvers Experience will hold a fundraising event and dinner Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets, which will be $75 each, will go on sale Sept. 7 at eventbrite.com.

Nov. 9

Southern Charm Quilt Show

9 a.m.

The Cookeville Crazy Quilters guild will sponsor the Southern Charm Quilt Show on Friday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ at 521 S. Jefferson St. in Cookeville. Admission is $5. For more information, visit cookevillecrazyquilters.com.

Sept. 10

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 11

Lebanon City Council special-called meeting

5:15 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a special-called meeting Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 12

Lebanon City Council special-called meeting

5:15 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a special-called meeting Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 13

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 17

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steeting Committee will meet Monday, Sept. 17 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 18

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Sept. 24

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 25

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Sept. 27

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 2

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.