Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 30

Breeden’s Orchard Farmers Market

4 p.m.

Breeden’s Orchard will feature a farmers market Thursday, Aug. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the farm at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email [email protected]

Never Alone

6 p.m.

Never Alone, an event to honor those affected by suicide, will be Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at the lawn in front of Memorial Hall on the Cumberland University campus in Lebanon. Wilson County Health Council, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Cumberland University will sponsor the event.

Heimermann Children’s Choir Auditions

6 p.m.

The Heimermann Children’s Choir will hold auditions for children 8-16 years old Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus. Individual auditions may be accommodated if times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning. For audition information, contact Charles Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or [email protected] or visit hccsings.org.

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting

7 p.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cato Industrial Building at 212 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Michael R. Bradley, retired professor of history at Motlow State Community College, will present the program on historical monuments erected after the Civil War. For more information, call Martin Frost at 615-449-5442.

Aug. 31

Elder Abuse Seminar

2 p.m.

An elder abuse seminar will be Friday, Aug. 31 at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Courtney Wartes, field supervisor for Adult Protective Services, will cover elder abuse, financial exploitation and neglect. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 615-449-4600 or email [email protected].

Sept. 1

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Sept. 1 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. Team spots are nearly sold out. Sponsorships are also available. For registration and more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Sept. 2

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church at 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet in the fellowship hall. Food will be provided. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code MtJuliet. Those who give blood will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last.

Sept. 5

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 5 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month is “Beneath the Scarlett Sky” by Mark Sullivan. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 6

Hamilton Springs Station Grand Opening

10 a.m.

The Hamilton Springs Station grand opening will be Thursday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at 1000 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon. To RSVP, send an email to [email protected].

Cumberland University Lecture Series

2 p.m.

World-renowned artist Igor Babailov will speak Thursday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. at Vise Library on the Cumberland University campus as part of Cumberland’s lecture series. The event will be free and open to the public. Babailov’s past portrait subjects have included presidents, popes, heads of state and dignitaries around the world.

Shop Late at the Basement Marketplace

4 p.m.

Shop Late at the Basement Marketplace, featuring the Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck will be Thursday, Sept. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at 14625 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

Sept. 7

Movie in the Park

6 p.m.

Movie in the Park will be Friday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. The movie, “The Little Giants,” will be shown as part of the free event. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Sept. 8

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 15th-annual Sherry’s Run will be Saturday, Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To register or for more information, visit sherrysrun.org.

Heimermann Children’s Choir Auditions

9:30 a.m.

The Heimermann Children’s Choir will hold auditions for children 8-16 years old Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus. Individual auditions may be accommodated if times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning. For audition information, contact Charles Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or [email protected] or visit hccsings.org.

Kidz Central Celebration

10 a.m.

The free Kids Central Celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith County Community Playground on Gordonsville Highway in South Carthage. It will feature giveaways, door prizes, exhibits and free food to promote health and physical activity. A flag ceremony will be at 10 a.m., a free fun run and walk will begin at 10:15 a.m., and multiple performances and entertainment will start at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 9

Heimermann Children’s Choir Auditions

12:30 p.m.

The Heimermann Children’s Choir will hold auditions for children 8-16 years old Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus. Individual auditions may be accommodated if times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning. For audition information, contact Charles Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or [email protected] or visit hccsings.org.

Free All-Sports Camp

3 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its free all-sports camp Sunday, Sept. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumberland University for boys and girls 7-14 years old, who will get to learn from Cumberland coaches and players. Registration is available at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information.

Sept. 10

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Sept. 10 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Sept. 10 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Sept. 11

Watertown Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Noon

Watertown officials will hold the annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at noon at the agriculture pavilion.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 11 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Sept. 12

Lebanon Police Station Groundbreaking

11 a.m.

A groundbreaking for the new Lebanon police station will be Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at 1017 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.

Sept. 13

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Sept. 15

By Any Means Necessary Saving Our Youth March

9 a.m.

By Any Means Necessary Saving Our Youth March will be Saturday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. in the H&R Block parking lot at 217 E. High St., Suite 101, in Lebanon. It will feature praise and worship, praise dancers, drill teams, motivational speakers, rappers, singers, choirs and more. In case of rain, the event will be Sept. 22.

Fall Pop-Up Market

10 a.m.

The second-annual Fall Pop-Up Market to benefit the Mt. Juliet Help Center will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Basement Marketplace at 14625 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. The event will feature vendors, artisans, crafters and food trucks.

Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival

6:30 p.m.

The sixth-annual Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration efforts will be Saturday, Sept. 15 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus in Lebanon. It will feature music and dancing with the Vantrease Group, heavy hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 each or $375 for a table of eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Sept. 16

Stars Go Dim Concert

5 p.m.

The Stars Go Dim concert to benefit Charis Health Center will be Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the concert will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 615-773-5785 or at eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-live-in-concert-tickets-45938851341.

Sept. 19

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. The guest speakers will be Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler and Chief James Hambrick. They will discuss building community relationships in an always-connected world. Registration required at mjchamber.org.

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Sept. 19 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Sept. 20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected]

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Sept. 21

Fairview Missions Market

2 p.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Friday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Sept. 22

Fairview Missions Market

10 a.m.

The fourth-annual Fairview Missions Market, an artisan craft and food event, to support local and international missions trips and ministries through Fairview Church, as well as local businesses, will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. It feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce.

Mt. Juliet Pow Wow

10:30 a.m.

The 37th-annual Mt. Juliet Pow Wow will be Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. until Sunday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Mundy Park in Mt. Juliet. It will feature Native American food, arts and crafts, music and intertribal dancing. The dance and drum contests will feature more than $11,000 in prize money. For more information, call Cindy Yahola at 615-443-1537.

Beech High School multi-class reunion

6 p.m.

Beech High School’s classes of 1981-89 will hold a multi-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Smiley Hollow in Goodletsville. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Meal and live entertainment are included with ticket. Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to BHS Reunion, P.O. Box 1094, White House, TN 37188. For more details, join the Beech High School Alumni Facebook page or email [email protected]

Sept. 24

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Sept. 24 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Sept. 25

U.S. Senate Election Debate

6 p.m.

A debate between U.S. Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen will be Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival

5 p.m.

The Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the school. It will feature a chili supper, carnival-style games and activities and a silent auction. It’s the primary fundraiser for the school’s parent-teacher organization, which supports students, teachers and the school.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 29

Watertown High School Graduates Meet and Greet

Noon

A meet-and-greet event for Watertown High School graduates will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon at the school at 9360 Sparta Pike in Watertown. The cost is $18 per person, and the reservation cutoff date is Sept. 20. To attend, send a check to Lois Hardin Stedman, 526 Pueblo Drive, Madison, TN 37115 or call 615-714-2429 for more information.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a fundraiser to benefit the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions at Cumberland University, will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the South Hall. The Jimmy Church Band will perform. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo

7:30 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Rodeo will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children 6-11 years old, and children younger than 6 will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at Boot Barn in Lebanon, Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet, the Western Look in Lebanon, Wilson County Farmers Co-op in Lebanon and Sumner County Farmers Co-op in Gallatin.

Sept. 30

Garden Brothers Circus

1 p.m.

Garden Brothers Circus will be Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This year’s production will feature special effects, concert-style lighting and three rings. There will be performers from 18 countries who up a cast of more than 60 performers. Free children’s tickets were distributed at elementary schools, preschools, daycare centers and churches. The free tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area. For more information or to buy adult tickets, visit gardenbroscircus.com.

Oct. 6

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. throughout the day along Main Street in Watertown. For more information, call Jim Amero at 615-237-1777.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772. There will be no regular meeting in September due to a special club event.

Healing Broken Vessels A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its A Season of Elegance Fashion Show fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon in the fellowship hall. It will feature entertainment, a meal, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Call 615-547-4936 for more information.

Oct. 13

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. This year, in addition to a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest will be featured. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Lebanon High School Class of 1968 Reunion

5 p.m.

The Lebanon High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Anyone who is a graduate of the class who didn’t receive a mailed invitation or may have misplaced it and would like to attend may call Chris Haynes at 615-961-7719.

Oct. 20

Watertown Art Walk

11 a.m.

The Watertown Art Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the square in Watertown. It will feature several artists who will showcase their work in studios, galleries and businesses throughout the city. Refreshments will be served at the free event. For more information, call 615-256-9077.

Oct. 27

Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show

9 a.m.

The Hendersonville First United Methodist Church Fall Extravaganza Arts and Craft Show will be Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. It will feature a variety of crafts, jewelry, fine art, boutique clothes, décor, a bake sale, freezer pleasers, lunch, a silent auction and free admission. Proceeds will support local programs such as homebound meals, Samaritan Center, Community Child Care Center, Salvus Center, school backpack and tennis shoe programs, Sumner County CASA, Shalom Zone, Home Safe, Bethlehem Center, Community Care Fellowship, Miriam’s Promise and Room in the Inn.

Nov. 1

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction

6 p.m.

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Houses of Hope Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-964-6594 or email [email protected]

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 29

Watertown City Council special-called meeting

5 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will hold a special-called meeting Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center to consider the budget and tax rate on final reading.

Aug. 30

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center concourse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 4

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic a Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Sept. 10

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 13

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 17

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 18

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Sept. 24

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 25

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.