Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

July 19

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, July 19 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Business After Hours

5 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold at Business After Hours on Thursday, July 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected]

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

July 20

Lebanon Golf and Country Club Men’s Senior Open Golf Tournament

9 a.m.

The fifth-annual Lebanon Golf and Country Club Men’s Senior Open Golf Tournament will be Friday, July 20 at 9 a.m. at the club at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike. It will be an individual player tournament that consists of five divisions according to the golfer’s age. The entry fee is $75 and will include green and cart fees, meal and a gift bag. For more information, call 615-444-5010.

Nashville Zoo to Visit Ethan Page Park

10 a.m.

The Nashville Zoo will bring animals for a visit Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Ethan Page Park off Clemmons Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Free Hip and Knee Pain Seminar

11:30 a.m.

A free hip and pain seminar from an orthopedic surgeon will be Friday, July 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon in the hospital’s community cares classroom. An orthopedic surgeon will discuss the most common causes of pain and the latest treatment options from diet and exercise to medications and surgery, including robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement and total hip replacement. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 615-235-6937 or visit tennovaortho.com.

Dewaal Shoe Giveaway

4 p.m.

The annual Dewaal Shoe Giveaway is set for Friday, July 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at the Salvation Army Church at 715 Lake St. in Lebanon. Local children in need receive a new pair of shoes, as well as socks and underwear, through the annual event. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute Bibles to those who want one. Shoes, undergarments and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. School-aged children must have a parent or adult with them. Snacks and drinks will also be provided. For more information, contact Jan Dewaal at 615-305-5684 or [email protected] or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or [email protected]

Oakland Family Community Education Club Bean Supper

6 p.m.

The Oakland Family Community Education Club will hold a bean supper Friday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Friendship Christian School cafeteria at 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Ruby Margo at 615-443-4171.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Celebrate Recovery at Crossroads Community Church

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery will meet Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church on Linwood Road. The guest speaker will be Deb Runge, a missionary from Haiti. For more information, call Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 21

Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction to benefit the Lebanon High School band will be Saturday, July 21 with registration from 9 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. Registration is $20 per vehicle, and awards will be given in several categories. If necessary, the rain date will be Saturday, July 28. For more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-449-8192.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

A free grocery giveaway will be Saturday, July 21 at 3 p.m. in the Kids World daycare parking lot on Cumberland Street in Lebanon. The event is open to everyone on a first-come, first serve basis and is sponsored by Life Church. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to [email protected].

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

July 22

Encore Theatre Co. presents “The Foreigner”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the play, “The Foreigner,” on Sunday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at at 6978 Lebanon Road just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. Seats may also be reserved to pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

3 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Sunday, July 22 at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 23

Aviation Way Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m.

Lebanon officials will hold a ribbon cutting for Aviation Way on Monday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the new street next to Wilson County Motors off South Hartmann Drive.

Leadership Wilson Reverse Draw

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson will hold its bi-annual Reverse Draw on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 for a chance to win $10,000. Proceeds will benefit Leadership Wilson and Youth Leadership Wilson. For tickets and more information, contact Tina Pressley at 615-714-7862 or visit leadershipwilson.com.

July 24

Wilson County Education Forum

6 p.m.

A candidate forum, featuring Wilson County school board candidates, will be Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Schools central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present the forum, which will be moderated by the government relations committee.

July 25

Blood Drive

1 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, July 25 from 1-6 p.m. at Anytime Fitness at 645 S. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

July 26

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Senior Resource Fair

8 a.m.

A senior resource fair will be Thursday, July 26 from 8-11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. More than 20 tables with vendors will be featured.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Dementia Workshop

6 p.m.

The Pavilion Senior Living will partner with Senior Helpers to provide a dementia workshop Thursday, July 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1409 Medical Center Drive in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served. The workshop will be the first in a three-part series on how to understand dementia and its progression. RSVP to Victoria or Maggie at 615-444-5556 to attend.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 27

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

7:30 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Friday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

July 28

School Store

7 a.m.

Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade can get a backpack full of supplies Saturday, July 28 at the annual School Store at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The event annually welcomes children who will attend elementary or middle school in Wilson County or the Lebanon Special School District. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to receive supplies. The parking lot for School Store will open at 7 a.m., and the giveaway will be from 9-11 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run

8 a.m.

The seventh-annual Fallen Soldiers March Poker and Bug Run will be Saturday, July 28 at 8 a.m. at Bumpus Harley Davidson in Murfreesboro. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. The entry fee will be $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. It will feature music and a service dog presentation to a veteran.

Free Clothes Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will be Saturday, July 28 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Felecia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Wilson County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale

9 a.m.

The Wilson County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale will be Saturday, July 28 at 9 a.m. in the PopSmart Barn at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call 615-444-9584.

Metal Jewelry Making Workshop

10 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a metal jewelry making workshop Saturday, July 28 with renowned artist Susan Thornton. Thornton works in all types of metal and will share techniques working with copper. She said she hopes each student will be able to finish both a bracelet and a ring in the workshop. Thornton’s workshop will be at her studio on Depot Street in Watertown. She will conduct two workshops, one from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and another from 2-5 p.m. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Centerstage Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” on Saturday, July 28 at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square, brownpapertickets.com or by calling 615-917-5975.

Precision-Parker Seals Reunion

Noon

The annual Precision-Parker Seals reunion will be Saturday, July 28 at noon in the Life Center at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. There will be a drawing for gift cards and other prizes. Bring a covered dish. For more information, call Jack Arnold at 615-891-0453 or 615-449-5436.

Audience of One presents “West Side Story”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “West Side Story” on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2

5 p.m.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Take 2 Support AshLey’S Fight will be Saturday, July 28 from 5-9 p.m. at the Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon. Cocktails will be from 4-5 p.m., and the challenge will take place at 7:45 p.m. To be a sponsor, email [email protected], and tickets are available at helpashleysfight.com.

Generation Changers backpack giveaway

5 p.m.

Generation Changers Church in Lebanon will give away 100 backpacks July 28 with registration starting at 5 p.m.. Registration will be held before service and 100 backpacks will be handed out after the 6 p.m. service. The backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis and families must attend the service to receive backpacks.

July 29

Generation Changers backpack giveaway

9 a.m.

Generation Changers Church in Lebanon will give away 100 backpacks July 29 with registration starting at 9 a.m.. Registration will be held before service and 100 backpacks will be handed out after the 10 a.m. service. The backpacks will be given out on a first come, first serve basis and families must attend the service to receive backpacks.

Lebanon Clowns Baseball Team celebration

4 p.m.

The 19th anniversary celebration for the Lebanon Clowns Negro Baseball League will be Sunday, July 29 at 4 p.m. at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church, 633 Glover Street in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Tommy Bryan. The Chris Price Athletic Award will be presented.

July 30

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, July 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added about 6,500 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, July 30 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Aug. 1

Prosthetic Evaluation Clinic

9 a.m.

Restorative Health Services and Freedom Innovations will present a prosthetic evaluation clinic Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 365 S. Hartmann Drive, Suite 112, in Lebanon. To RSVP and make an appointment, call 615-890-2160 or 615-443-7330 or email [email protected]

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be John Schroer, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Admission is $20 per person, and attendees must RSVP by July 25 to [email protected] or call 615-444-5503.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 4

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Aug. 4 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Aug. 5

Stained-Glass Workshop

8 a.m.

The Tennessee Artist’s Guild in Watertown will offer a stained-glass workshop Sunday, Aug. 5, taught by Sam Simms, owner of Stained Glass Accessories. Call Vicki Frazier at 615-697-5066 to sign up for the workshop. The seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested may stop by the Artizan at 214 Public Square in Watertown to sign up for a workshop. The workshops are designed for people 14 years old and older, and the supply fee must be paid in advance. No payments will be taken the day of the workshop.

Aug. 6

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Aug. 6 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 10

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, Aug. 10 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Rick Bell with Hamilton Station. Registration is requested at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 13

Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament

11:30 a.m.

The Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament held by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club will be Monday, Aug. 13 at Old Hickory Golf and Country Club. Lunch included will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Driving range use is also included with the entry fee of $500 per team or $125 per player. There will be no mulligans, and the automatic two-putt rule will be in effect. The field will be divided into flights. Tournament sponsorships are available, beginning at $2,500 and vary to $100 hole sponsorships. For more information, call Phil Smartt at 615-773-0161 or email [email protected] for sign-up forms and a list of sponsorships available.

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Aug. 13 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Aug. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Aug. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Aug. 15

Cancer Support Group

4 p.m.

Kindred Healthcare and Sherry’s Run will offer a cancer support group Wednesday, Aug. 15 and the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-925-9932.

Aug. 16

High School Equivalency Testing

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will be offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at [email protected]; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at [email protected]

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 16 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at [email protected]

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Aug. 20

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

Aug. 23

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Aug. 27 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Sept. 13

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The third-annual New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Each ticket is $100 or two for $150, and 300 tickets are available. Each ticket includes dinner for two and offers a one in 300 chance to win $10,000. Tickets must be present to win. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon.

Sept. 28

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at [email protected], in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 19

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

8 a.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Thursday, July 19 at 8 a.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, July 19 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, July 19 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 20

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, July 20 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, July 20 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 23

Wilson County Budget Committee and Education Committee joint meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee and Education Committee will meet in a joint meeting Monday, July 23 at 5 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 24

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 25

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Wednesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 26

Wilson County Audit Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Audit Committee will meet Thursday, July 26 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 13

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.