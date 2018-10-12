Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 23-24

Sept. 23

Joseph Darryl Griggs, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Jesse Ray King, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of public drunk.

William Chance Summers, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence and simple drug possession.

Charles Edward Thomas, 50, of Memphis, was charged with failure to appear.

Montoya Dermont Thompson, 27, of Nashville, was charged with false report to an officer.

Quanchaveous Queon Wise, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Sept. 24

Gina Lynn Alas, 35, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Brandon Buchanan, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Liberty Justice Darty, 24, of Monticello, was charged with failure to appear.

Forrest Neal Ezell, 64, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, simple drug possession, resisting arrest and DUI.

Thomas Joseph Gillepsy, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Aaron Dewey Glisson, 43, of Gallatin, was charged with second-degree murder.

Brook Nicole Harris, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Alejandro Leal Hernandez, 20, of Fountain Run, was charged with failure to exercise due care, violation of registration law and driving without a license.

Steffanie Renee Kemp, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and public drunk.

Guy Dillon McCulloch, 66, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

James Allen McIlonie, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

Zakry Paul Nobis, w29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyra Hope Norris, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

