Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 17-18

Sept. 17

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Pascual Garcia Carmella, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license, failure to give immediate notice on accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Robert Edward Collins, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Scott David Cook, 44, of Smyrna, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Rantavius Jamal Cowan, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Preston Craven, 50, of Carthage, was charged with assault.

Nathan Daniel Dotson, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

Brandy Dawn Downing, 36, of Madison, was charged with four counts of theft of merchandise.

Patrick Kenneth Hammer, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Janet Kay Hiland, 53, of LaFayette, was charged with DUI.

Aaron Jeffery Hodge, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple drug possession.

Amanda Jean Jett, 22, of Ashland City, was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Kristopher Alan Kennell, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

David Wayne Likens, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and public drunk.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eddy Fiedel Rangel, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Stephans Roe, 29, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Darrell Cortez Searcy, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II for resale.

Taylor Wayne Smith, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Cameron Michael Staunton, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Steve Lawrence Taylor, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Stevie Wayne Tomlinson, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

William Scott Vick, 38, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 18

Brandon Thomas Adams, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls, misdemeanor evading arrest, domestic assault, simple drug possession and violation of probation.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, simple drug possession, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Cleo Vonta Douglas, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Marquez Dunn, 24, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

James Lewis Eubanks, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with forgery, theft of property and passing a forged instrument or forgery.

Chares Austin Green, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and non-violent child neglect.

Carl Franklin Griffith, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 30, of Atlanta, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear, bond jumping and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Hannah Elizabeth Jones, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports