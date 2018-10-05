Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 12-17

Sept. 12

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Benito Antonio Torres, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Anthony York, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 13

Sandi Lee Biggers, 35, of Elmwood, was charged with violation of probation.

Kimberly Melissa Bowen, 39, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass, theft of merchandise and failure to appear.

Marico Demone Branson, 44, of Watertown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and violation of conditional release.

Melissa Ann Fields, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Vincent Wildon Hawkins, 29, of Clarksville, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

Amanda Racheal Johnson, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Kevin Lynn Jones, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Brittany Mae Lancaster, 36, of Christiana, was charged with simple drug possession.

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Caleb Scott McCord, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault, public drunkenness, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Taylor Wayne Smith, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Gavin Storme Stout, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Shane Tittle, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Taylor Ray Vinson, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephen Carl Wall, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Billy Dewayne Wells, 49, of Leitchfield, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 14

Rachel Lynn Baine, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew Jacob Bobo, 32, of Aubruntown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Lee Roy Briley, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Warren Oak Burraston, 64, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession of schedule VI and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Russell Shannon Campbell, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation, evading arrest, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Gary Micheal Ethridge, 62, of Norfolk, was charged with public drunkenness.

Milton Tierone Hadley, 34, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Erica Herrin Hollaway, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Richard Vincent Jones, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Sept. 15

Breanna Lynn Brown, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christy Spaino Brown, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Leann Grey Davis, 42, of Hermitage, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple drugs possession and DUI.

Da’Thonyo Lionel Grant, 34, of Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Kerrick Antwon Hall, 31, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Matthew Christian Heritage, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Richard Lee Kigar, 27, of Rockvale, was charged with failure to appear.

James Tyler Manning, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and theft of property.

Benjamin Matthew McDonald, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with statutory rape.

James Michael Meese, 32, of West Plains, was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated statutory rape, contributing to delinquency, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, criminal attempt, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Emily Renee Newman, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Elisha Bates Pruitte, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Ruiz, 28, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Dillon Lee Smith, 19, of Nashville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Somnuk Soompholphakdy, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Robert Brud Spickard, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Martha Sue Stafford, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and simple drug possession.

Daniel Nhial Yat, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or driver’s license.

Sept. 16

Angela Ann Achuff, 34, of New Castle, was charged with theft of property.

Adrian Chavez, 24, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Timothy Aaron Clark, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with identity theft, theft of property and possession or fraudulent use of credit.

Melinda Gayle Cooper, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

Joe Lee Driver, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Gale Fitzgerald, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, failure to pay child support, criminal impersonation, two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of merchandise.

Justin Tyler Harris, 22, of Gallatin, was charged with public drunk.

Jocelyn Renee Jackson, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery.

Stacy Lashell Patton, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

James Richard Peterman, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tammy Rena Price, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Jared Randall Sims, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Adam Jones Sullivan, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault, domestic assault, violation of probation, aggravated burglary, criminal attempt, vandalism and public drunk.

Heather Nicole Winfree, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Lee Wooten, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Sept. 17

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Pascual Garcia Carmella, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license, failure to give immediate notice on accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Robert Edward Collins, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Scott David Cook, 44, of Smyrna, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Rantavius Jamal Cowan, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Preston Craven, 50, of Carthage, was charged with assault.

Nathan Daniel Dotson, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

Brandy Dawn Downing, 36, of Madison, was charged with four counts of theft of merchandise.

Patrick Kenneth Hammer, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Janet Kay Hiland, 53, of LaFayette, was charged with DUI.

Aaron Jeffery Hodge, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple drug possession.

Amanda Jean Jett, 22, of Ashland City, was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Kristopher Alan Kennell, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

David Wayne Likens, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

Robert Daniel Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and public drunk.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eddy Fiedel Rangel, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Stephans Roe, 29, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Darrell Cortez Searcy, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II for resale.

Taylor Wayne Smith, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

Cameron Michael Staunton, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Steve Lawrence Taylor, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Stevie Wayne Tomlinson, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunk.

William Scott Vick, 38, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

