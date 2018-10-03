Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 10-12

Sept. 10

Micah Landon Yates, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Sept. 11

Jameka Imon Craig, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Glynn Dobbs, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Christina Leigh Ezzell, 38, of Ashland City, was charged with theft of property.

Ashley Mae Floyd, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremiah Keith Harman, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Dalton Collier Holland, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice on accident and violation of conditional release.

Weilbaechedenise Louisa Johnson, 29, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Robert Adam King, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Vincent Phillips, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Sean Foster Pope, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of conditional release.

James Lemuel Pruette, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and public drunkenness.

Curtis Dustin Quinn, 24, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Juana Lana Sells, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Teresa Desean Shutters, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of simple drug possession and DUI.

Brian Scott Taylor, 44, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Tracy Jean Twitty, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Tony Kyle West, 30, of Gordonsville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jeremy Daniel Young, 26, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Sept. 12

Yodit Hagos Abera, 26, of Antioch, was charged with altering of temporary tag and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Taquenneshia Shanice Harper, 30, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Tabitha Nicole Horton, 37, of Memphis, was charged with violation of probation.

