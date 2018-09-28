Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 5-7

Sept. 5

Amber Ann Anderson, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Derrick Steven Bell, 39, of Hickman, was charged with joyriding.

David Allen Cartwright, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Aaron Castleberry, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Krystal Kaylynn Cherchio, 26, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Shalena Michelle Daniels, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Christopher Michael Denney, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jacob Briar Dies, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Austin Dillon, 20, of LaFayette, was charged with robbery, vandalism, aggravated assault and two counts of theft of property.

Brian Keith Holland, 47, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Shelby Amethyst-Page Lamb, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Robert McDonough, 28, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ryan Thomas Millwee, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Dewayne Mofield, 28, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Chance Pullen, 22, of LaFayette, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

David Anthony Reagan, 40, of Madison, was held for court.

Kenneth Dewayne Seay, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dorothy Adora White, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Andrew Witherspoon, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of worthless check.

Sept. 6

Amanda Jean Anderson, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Marquicius Tyrone Bailey, 36, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Brandy Nicole Colgate, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Richard Melvin Downs, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Roger Caleb Gibson, 25, of Wartburg, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Isabel Marie Gomar, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

James Ray Gregory, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tina Renee Grisham, 49, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Travers Clifton Harper, 48, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Hailey Marie Harris, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Riley Hines, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary.

Edwin Dewayne Marek, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Sandra Marie Martin, 37, of Cookeville, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise.

Johnathan Andrew Palmisano, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy John Petek, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, using stolen plates and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Crissy Dean Ratliff, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Shelby Kaitlin Shaver, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Mason Edward Sullins, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Areais Deshawn Wilson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 7

Antony Michael Byrd, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Stacey Dion Caruthers, 43, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

George Andrew Chaney, 30, of Lebanon was held for court.

James Lewis Eubanks, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with violating an order of protection.

Rose Marie Horn, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Michael Ledbetter, 25, of Livingston, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Anthony Jay Loftis, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Nicole McDougall, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jared Darnelle Smith, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness, failure to appear, bond jumping and violation of probation.

Amanda Marie Todd, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Steve Wayne Tomlinson, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Crystal Nicole Underwood, 32, of Hermitage, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

Alfredo Mota Villalobos, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and simple drug possession.

Timothy Charles Willingham, 59, of Old Hickory, was charged with altering of a temporary tag.

Travis Ray-Otis Wooden, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sept. 8

Christopher Brandon Buchanan, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mildred Suzette Capps, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and theft of merchandise.

Neil Gerard Caraway, 56, of Watertown, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Joseph Alexander Chinkers, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Perry Mike Hale, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Katie Marie Ivey, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Mamadou Kebe, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and criminal trespassing.

Cassandra Louise Lewis, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of conditional release.

William Andrew Robertson, 42, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear, criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise.

Jonathan Keith Scott, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Laura Rose Smith, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jimmy Dale Strong, 54, of Riddleton, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ronnie Eugene Wilmoth, 21, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Sept. 9

Anna Fanny Botello, 23, of Joleton, was charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Brandon Buchanan, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Salvador Ramirez Cortez, 41, of Casa Granda, was charged with DUI.

Hunter Wayne Ingham, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

–Staff Reports