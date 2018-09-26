Sheriff's Reports for Sept. 1-4

Sept. 1

Tanya Lynn Bush, 45, of Murfreesboro, was charged with four counts of bringing contraband into jail.

Valisa Renee Griffin, 29, of Hermitage, served weekend time.

Hope Allsion Herron, 37, of Cookeville, was charged with identity theft.

Melissa Gayle Iricks, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and violation of conditional release domestic.

Jonyvan Robert Johnson, 19, of New Heavan, was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest.

Susan Marie Kounetis, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Lanette Rachelle Link, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Sarai Valesquez Morales, 22, of Evansville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Gregory Dale Tuck, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with six counts of forgery and identity theft.

Areais Deshawn Wilson, 27, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Sept. 2

Delbert Michael Day, 23, of Franklin, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and DUI.

Jessica Lee Gambill, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Aja Gayle Graves, 33, of Knoxville, was charged with theft of property.

Tremayne Darell Jackson, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Tara Lynn Locke, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Mark Jay Scott McLean, 49, of Cumberland City, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

William Cory Meadows, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jared Michael Offenbacher, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helen Juanita Parrish, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Taylore Parsley, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jeffery Lebront Pillows, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Deborah Louise Rose, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Manuel Perez-Sanchez, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alexa Shea Taylor, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Cain Trujillo, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Landon David Tubbs, 20, of Alexandria, was charged with domestic assault and criminal trespassing.

Briana Cheyanne White, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Sept. 3

Kenneth Dewayne Hall, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Stephen Lucas Homer, 22, of Roanake, was charged with theft of merchandise and criminal impersonation.

Philip Charles Moore, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Autumn Neff, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jorge Alberto Parra, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Francisco Manuel Rodriguez-Camargo, 32, of Houston, was charged with driving without a license.

William Lyle Sligh, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Amy Nicole Stewart, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Zachary William Swift, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, theft of property, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Robert Franklin Warren, 62, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Areais Deshawn Wilson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sept. 4

Karen Patricia Altman, 43, of Liberty, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Lee Beckham, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt.

Stephanie Lynn Belcher, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Edward Binkley, 52, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse David Brand, 42, of Hermitage, was charged with three counts of vandalism.

Michael Eugene Brigman, 32, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and aggravated assault.

Joseph Michael Castro, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Shiquita Lashay Collins, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

James Lewis Eubanks, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Jill Patton Gardner, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Gerald Douglas Herd, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing and vandalism.

Steven C. Hymes, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Darrius Lamont Jennigns, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

McDaniel Wayne Lane, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Jamar Leggs, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Loenard Lawrence Lenning, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Marsha Marie Mangrum, 37, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Pierre Amore Pendergrass, 25, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Kathy Lacole Porter, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, altering of temporary tag, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Paul Rector, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Greg Dale Rice, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism.

Johnny Howard Sellers, 40, of Shelbyville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Matthew Bryan Usry, 32, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Qarius Shaheed Wade, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

William Edward Ward, 29, of Lancing, was charged with public drunkenness.

John Clark Woods, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

–Staff Reports