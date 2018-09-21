Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 26-27

Aug. 26

Gerric Derrell Hayes, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Paul Lively, 48, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Brian Neil Matheny, 35, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

James Keenan Oldham, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Heather Marie Pfister, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Curt Douglass Ratliff, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Megan Deshae Scott, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tyron Dontay Searchy, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, parole violation and vandalism.

Kevon Trayvion Tyler Silmon, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Paul Jerome Sokol, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with indecent exposure.

Ancelmo Tapia-Encarnacion, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Alexander Thomas Taylor, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and burglary of motor vehicle.

Spencer Max Tegarden, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Brandon James Thompson, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Cherish Elizabeth Verdugo, 27, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 27

Thomas Lee Baugus, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Taylor Coffee, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bryan Thomas Gann, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, four counts of burglary, three counts of violation of probation and false report to an officer.

James Wendell Hudson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt and false report to an officer.

Christopher Lewis Jablonski, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Carlos Devaughn Jennings, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Eustace Johnson, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

– Staff Reports