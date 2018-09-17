Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 22 - 25

Aug. 22

Dusty Gene Trusty, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brisa Mataliee Velasquez, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and domestic assault.

Aug. 23

Juan Lee Beal, 25, of Gallatin, was charged with simple drug possession.

Michael Leshawn Blanks, 22, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Thomas Bradley, 24, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Janice Kay Brewington, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Clement Andre Carney, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Christopher Darnell Davis, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Scott Anthony Graham, 51, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Taquenneshia Shanice Harper, 30, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Kristal Gail Hedrick, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Robert Adam King, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Mark Brian Kitchens, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Danielle Longeway, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Steven Anthony Moorman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tiana Monquie Perez, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Anthony Shelton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Keith Paul Sutton, 29, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Brandon Ray Tankersley, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Talsa Star Torres, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Davarise Antonio Woodmore, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Aug. 24

Joe Wayne Agent, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with observation without consent, wiretapping, electronic tracking of motor vehicle and aggravated burglary.

Winston Blaine Barringer, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Charles Delbert Brown, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Steven Eugene Brown, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Jackie Oniel Davis, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Anissa Renee Eisworth, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Isaiah Lewis Garcia, 19, of New York was charged with disorderly conduct.

Christopher David Gracia, 39, of Madison, was charged with public drunkenness.

Scott Anthony Graham, 51, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tiffany Allison Hayes, 41, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Eddings Hizer, 33, of Stewart, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephen Morris King, 56, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Tony Ladell Lark, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Steven Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary, violation of probation, domestic assault, simple drug possession and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Michael Dale McNabb, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sean Charles Nagy, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice and DUI.

Stephen Eric Osborne, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Tammy Rena Price, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Brandon Wayne Shelton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, vandalism, criminal impersonation and criminal trespassing.

Janalla Frances Shoemake, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

-Staff Reports