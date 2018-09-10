Sheriff's Reports for Aug. 13-15

Aug. 13

Glen Norman Adams, 46, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation, two counts of simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Sean Douglas Austin, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Matthew Lewis Barnes, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Drew Robert Dal Button, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Juan Jose Ceballos-Pablo, 28, of Madison, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Michael Lee Cooper, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise and failure to appear.

Caleb Matthew Davis, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Terry Allan England, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Deshea Lackey, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Daniel Joe Lloyd, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Edgar Antonio Maldonado, 43, of Nashville, was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

John Ray Petree, 49, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Matthew Terry Prince, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Cody Squires, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Anthony Lee Strahin, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and interference with emergency calls.

Zachary Alan Waggoner, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 14

Terry Frank Brooks, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs, failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Frances Dianne Clinard, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ty Randall Cross, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise.

John Edward Davey, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Lee Deal, 45, of Greensboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Scotty Blaze Eaton, 27, of Watertown, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Kimberly Lynn Elizondo, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Timothy Labron Elliott, 23, of Nashville, was charged with criminal attempt and conspiracy.

Misty Jana Ferrell, 31, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

William Henry Frazier, 48, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Dewayne Guffey, 32, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Chassidy Marie Holt, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tawnie Jolene Isham, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Chelsey Ann Jones, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Elnore Rose Jones, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with worthless check.

Titus Demexey Jude, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

James Daniel Lester, 30, of Fairview, was charged with failure to appear.

Camden Lee Long, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, failure to give immediate notice on accident, leaving the scene with property damage, failure to appear, bond jumping and DUI.

Matthew Jay Morgan, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Ernesto Pena, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

April Dawn Poteet, 38, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Anna Margaret G Sanderson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Aug. 15

Casey Allen Bennett, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Danielle Nicole Buttrey, 29, of Winston, was charged with violation of probation.

Kiara Denise Clemmons, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, possession of schedule II drugs, vandalism, possession of schedule VI and IV drugs, theft of property, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and bond jumping.

Brian Keith Cogins, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Flanigan, 22, of Cookeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Dean Huffman, 33, of Watertown, was charged with domestic violation of conditional release.

Prince Hanief Huntington, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joel Daniel Muniz-Villegas, 46, of New York, was charged with theft of property.

John Ray Petree, 49, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports