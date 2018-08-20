Sheriff's Reports for July 21- 25

July 21

Michael Dwayne Bennett, 42, of Alexandria, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Brandon Kurt Bonilla, 22, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Brian Bora, 25, of La Vergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Frank Benzor Campos, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and assault.

Aja Gayle Graves, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Tyler Reed Gross, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and theft of property.

Faith Danielle Hickman, 22, of Elmwood, was charged with failure to appear.

Darron Lee Johnson, 49, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lesley Ynonne Jones, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Jones, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Anthony Lynn Lattimore, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism.

Betina Jeanine Major, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, manufacture, sale and delivery of methamphetamine, simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond jumping and DUI.

Phillip Aaron Neeley, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Trena Gay Roberts, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Misty Michele Young, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

July 22

Antwan Santeze Bradley, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise.

Gary Michael Bragg, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Hawk Brewer, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.

Nikole Lachelle Cutter, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Justin Dale Estes, 27, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Keely Patrick Harding, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Todd Hurrley Hess, 54, of Hendersonville, was charged with domestic assault.

Brad Allen H Hughes, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jesus Daniel Juarez-Villalobos, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Kristopher Alan Kennell, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice on accident and DUI.

Edward William McDaniels, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Charles Milton Morris, 35, of Cumberland City, was charged with domestic assault.

Ricky Eugene Neal, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joseph De’Chon Norman, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Duane Lloyd Ritchie, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Kyle Christian Shelton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Clinton Thomas, 37, of Murfreesboro, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and public drunkenness.

Lee Clemmons Wallace, 67, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

July 23

Teddy Alcantar, 27, of Madison, was charged with contempt of court.

Tomas Magdy Bandary, 25, of Antioch, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Patrick Gregory Beaty, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jackie Donald Colton, 54, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Scott Crews, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with DUI.

Jacob Briar Dies, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Ian Kyle Fant, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Annette Gilliam, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Channing Grace Grisham, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Emma Regina McFadden, 21, of Cape Cod, was charged with possession, manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucca Freitas Moura, 21, of Morth Attlevoro, was charged with possession, manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erich Dalton Myers, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Jahdai De’leon Norman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, evading arrest, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Kimberly Pittman Odell, 49, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Martin Tyler Poe, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and domestic assault.

David Anthony Reagan, 39, of Madison, was charged with theft of property.

John Duke Shanks, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Cindy Tyhesia Shannon, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Wendell Lloyd Thompson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

July 24

Karen Patricia Altman, 43, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Jason Andrews, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Starlett Desarae Arnold, 35, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Scott Austin, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and violation of conditional release domestic.

Jason William Engelmann, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kayla Dawn Fontenot, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monneshea Denea House, 29, of Gallatin, was charged with criminal attempt.

Rachel Leigh Jennings, 40, of Chapel Hill, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Jean Jett, 22, of Ashland City, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Michelle Lingnau, 27, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of property and criminal violation of probation.

Cedrick Lavoe Robinson, 40, of Nashville, was charged with simple possession of drugs and fabricating or tampering with evidence.

Jared Randall Sims, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Krystal Nigel Tall, 39, of Savannah, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jeremy LaFayette Taylor, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Justin Glen Vankirk, 35, of Madison, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, three counts of failure to appear and two counts of bond jumping.

Christopher Jerail Waters, 36, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

July 25

Christopher Arnold Baldwin, 32, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Isaac Lee Cunningham, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ever Antonio Erazo, 32, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Amanda Kay Fowler, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Lynn Gaw, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Nicole Glover, 39, of Franklin, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation, possession of a legend drug, two counts of simple drug possession, driving on a revoked, leaving the scene with property damage, failure to pay child support, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

James Jason Gruzinsky, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, habitual offender motor vehicle, failure to give immediate notice on accident and DUI.

Toby Andrew Hampton, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Stephen Vanlaird McDonald, 24, of Gallatin, was charged with public drunkenness.

Brentan Paul Mihm, 25, of Christiana, was charged with failure to appear.

Demarcus Glenn Mitchell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Garry Lynn Owens, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Billy Foster Pope, 52, of Smyrna, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to appear.

William James Pritchard, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Greg Dale Rice, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Trivia Lashay Robertson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Quinton Donte Spencer, 28, of Antioch, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Justic Keith Tatum, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tony Morriea Wallace, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Richard Neal West, 64, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Eric Tyjuan Woodruff, 43, of Madison, was charged with aggravated assault.

– Staff Reports