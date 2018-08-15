Sheriff's Reports for July 16-17

July 16

Dana Michelle Bowes, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault with a firearm and DUI.

Ascencion Juarez Campos, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Michelle Renee Cooper, 41, of Sparta, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

David Asa Ewen, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joseph Ray Griffith, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Robert Cecil Hill, 29, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked license and DUI.

Darrick Dewayne Jones, 46, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Krista Nicole Kuhn, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Troy Laine, 44, of Nashville, was charged with unauthorized use of automobile.

Joseph Martin Lyle, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Timberly Gail Ross, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Hosea Fontaine Shannon, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Alan Bret Watt, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of sexual battery, public drunkenness and assault.

July 17

Brandy Lee Baird, 31, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jacob Isaac Chitwood, 25, of LaFayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Jessica Danielle Gentry, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Danielle Clairesse Johnson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jennifer May Kirby, 35, of Sparta, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Seth Thomas Leroy, 35, of La Vergne, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Joel Carr Martin, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Lance Albert Patterson, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt and public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports