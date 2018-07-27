Sheriff's Reports for July 3-4

July 3

Lavonya Lea Shannon, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and criminal impersonation.

Nicholaus Odell Stewart, 36, of Joelton, was charged with theft of property.

James Edward Temple, 53, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

July 4

Noe Amilcar Alvarez, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence and simple possession of drugs.

Dustin Wayne Blair, 30, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jimi Rachael Box, 24, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexis Christina Campbell, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Riley Cairnes Carr, 33, of Covington, Ky., was charged with disorderly conduct.

Camron Scott Donaldson, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with simple possession of drugs, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, resisting arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest and criminal violation of probation.

Steven Matthew Hailey, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Amos Hawkins, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

Melissa Gayle Hayes, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

James Carl Lary, 47, of Watertown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Manuel Coria Lopez, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Zackery Austin Mays, 20, of Nashville, was charged with prohibited weapon and simple possession of drugs.

Mario Christophe Savoy, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Johnna Michelle Sprague, 44, of Smithville, was charged with DUI.

Derek Jevon Talley, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Jason Edward Thompson, 42, of White House, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

