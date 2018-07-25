Sheriff's Reports for July 2-3

July 2

Karen Konstantynowicz, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, bond jumping, failure to appear, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Armondo Martinez, 19, of Hamilton, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Aaron Stiles, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tremaine Antwane Trotter, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Matthew Gilbert Underwood, 42, of Hermitage, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Ronnie Eugene Wilmoth, 21, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

July 3

Brandon Lee Austin, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Zane Alexander Bridge, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

John Wesley Claiborne, 30, of Franklin, was charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, criminal attempt and parole violation.

Lisa Irene Cootes, 57, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Heather Leann Daniels, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Russell Ray Dill, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with a device and motor vehicle habitual offender.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kasey Lynn Largent, 29 of Elizabethtown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Markeus Westly Largent, 33, of Elizabethtown, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Tristan Leonard, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Joshua Jay Minatra, 36, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, bond jumping and failure to appear.

Nicholas Riley Parris, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Blair Annette Peters, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

-Staff Reports