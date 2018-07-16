Sheriff's Reports for June 23-24

June 23

Brittany Dawn Erdman, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Cecil Hill, 29, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lesley Yvonne Jones, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident, leaving the scene with property damage and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lindsey Nichole McCalip, 20, of Lavergne, was charged with emergency committal.

James Edward Penrod, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Ralph Gregory Robertson, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Hess Smith, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

June 24

Holli Ann Chowning, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and criminal trespass.

Kimberly Larraine Evans, 26, of Nashville, was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Robert Dewayne Garcia, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal responsibility.

David Alexander Moravec, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Justin Andrew Morgan, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and domestic assault.

Gregory Vincent Phillips, 54, of Murfreesboro, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of a weapon while under the influence, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Roberts, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Rhonda Elizabeth Robison, 50, of Millington, was charged with assault.

Robbie Lee Turner, 44, of Watertown, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry and monitoring act.

Charles Maurice Daniel Word, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

June 25

William Michael Bryant, 50, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports