Sheriff's Reports for June 22-23

June 22

Jeremy Sharif Bender, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Breanna Lynn Brown, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Cled Wayne Caraker, 57, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Chad Micah Downing, 25, of Milton, was charged with domestic assault, DUI and resisting arrest.

Lowell Brandon Fisher, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Chelsey Ann Jones, 21, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Cody Collin Keith, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Chasity Carol Knight, 36, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brian Steven Mickel, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Robert Rickaway, 28, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Antwan Catrell Robinson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kemtrel Lashawn Rouse, 29, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Paul David Searcy, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Anthony Smith, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Joshua Daniel Struempf, 31, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

June 23

Heather Marie Burke, 33, of Watertown, was charged with escaping the custody of an officer, failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Kyle Grandin Burke, 33, of Smyrna, was charged with evading arrest, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Jason Baker Cary, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with implied consent and boating while under the influence.

Caleb Mason Collins, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Darrell Duane Collis, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

James Anthony Donnell, 53, of Watertown, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

