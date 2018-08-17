Linda Alessi: On trips to San Francisco and Hawaii

We visited friends who had lived in our town of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Aurora was an elderly lady who was a Harvey Girl in her early days and Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She was also a great potter. We lunched at one of the restaurants in the Presidio – the grounds originally housed Army hospitals and military structures.

The Spanish established El Presidio in 1776 as a frontier fort. Mexico gained independence from Spain in 1832, and the Mexican flag flew over the area. The U.S. Army seized it in 1846 and remained so until 1994 when the land was officially transferred to the National Park Service. The grounds are beautiful with hiking trails full of eucalyptus, cypress and pine trees. There are various species of bird life present in the forest. In 2005, movie mogul George Lucas developed the Letterman Digital Arts Center there.

We visited friends and relatives in the city sharing meals of great seafood. Chinatown was bustling with people preparing for the Chinese New Year celebration. We rode up and down the famous crooked Lombard Street. We enjoyed browsing at the Ferry Market that housed many vendors. The scenic area of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridges were breathtaking sites. We toured the coastline in the area and drove to Moon Bay where we just missed the Mavericks, world-class surfers who had performed in competition in 40-feet winter swells in the ocean.

Finally the day came, and we were ready to sail to Hawaii. The Grand Princess was a wonderful ship with various lounges, a great gym, spa and several restaurants. The four days at sea gave us the opportunity to explore and familiarize ourselves with the large vessel. Joan had a lovely room with a balcony, and I shared a room with my cousin, Olga. It was great to share this experience with her. It gave us the opportunity to catch up with family gossip and renew our close relationship we had as children and young adults.

Our island hopping started with our first stop at Hilo, the Big Island, where we toured Volcanoes National Park and the Macadamia Nut Farm and Gardens. Our bus tour of the city took us downtown past the state capitol building and the impressive gold statue of King Kamehameha.

Honolulu was a history lesson well remembered when we visited the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. The memorial was impressive and teeming with visitors from all around the world. The Punchbowl National Memorial Cemetery was also an awesome sight.

Kauai was incredible with its views at Walmea Canyon and river scenes, along with the lush greenery at the Fern Grotto. We saw the steam vent from the earth in different places along the way. We experienced the constant rain in the area, which creates the perfect environment for this perfusion of greenery.

Maui was my favorite of the islands. It had all the best of beautiful woods, waterfalls, beaches and the Haleakalea Crater. The Maui Ocean Center Aquarium was a treat. We were surrounded by glass and the variety of shark, stingrays, squid and other creatures from the sea that enveloped us.

Hawaii was all I imagined and more. It was especially important for Joan with her geology background. She realized her dream of visiting textbook data.

Unfortunately, the last few days of the return trip at sea were marred by an unexpected upper respiratory infection. I visited the ship’s doctor, who by the way was quite handsome, charming and a delightful gentleman.

I have been blessed to be able to travel in the past and enjoy the many beautiful creations of God and nature.

Aloha.

