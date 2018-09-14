Dads2dads: Stretch beyond your grasp

Let’s use the metaphor of a closed hand and an open hand. Dad, talk this through with your children, no matter how old they are. Hold out a closed hand. Inside that hand are all the things you have attained. These could include your first job, a job promotion, new title, the school honor role, first chair in the trumpet section or maybe making a new friend.

Now extend your open hand. This hand represents all those things you’re still reaching for, those achievements that remain beyond your grasp. The question for everyone in your family who is participating is, “Are you stretching yourself or only holding onto what you already have accomplished?

Take a risk

It is natural and important to be proud of what we have accomplished. However, the key to personal growth is to stretch and strive for what is still outside our grasp. It may require taking some risks. If others around you try to discourage you from taking a chance, perhaps their hands are closed to new possibilities. Curiosity opens the mind to new ways and ideas. An open mind leads to an open hand.

What do your children want to achieve this year and the next? How about you, dad? Talk about it among your family members. Form a plan. Be creative. Encourage one another to take the plunge. Dare to be a little “crazy.” Work harder than ever before. You may not achieve everything in your plan, but when you continue to reach, to stretch yourself instead of holding onto what you already have, you’ll grow in ways you’ve never dreamed.

Make your

dream possible

Go after your “impossible dream.” We all have one. What is that one thing you think about all the time that seems miles out of reach, a lifetime away from you? If it swirls around in your head more often than not, then it may well mean you have what it takes to go for it. It may take sacrifice. It may require setting aside some other goals, at least temporarily. But by dismissing your “impossible dream” all together, you just may be shortchanging yourself.

Robert Browning, an English poet, expressed the following in his work titled Andrea del Sarto, “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp … or what’s a heaven for?” Indeed, what previously lay beyond our grasp is today practically taken for granted. We turned darkness into light with the invention of the electric bulb; we landed a man on the moon; we transformed a computer the size of a truck into a much more powerful device we can now hold in our hand. So open that hand and keep dreaming.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at [email protected]