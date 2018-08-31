Telling Tales: Come join my circle of surveillance

They’d either read your diary or they’d ever so gingerly pick up another phone in the house while you were on the line.

Some mothers were better at the spy business than others.

Mine was a pretty bad spy, so the diary hidden under my mattress remained mostly blank, except for a few pages to lead her off track, and every time I’d hear the faint “click” of the other phone as it was picked up, my conversation would turn to homework.

These days, however, stalking your children has become a multi-million dollar business. No doubt, my mother missed out on a treasure trove of surveillance techniques that would have increased her spy success rate by tenfold.

From monitoring who they are talking to, to what is being said when and where, to video surveillance of every nook and cranny of the house, windows and doors, nothing can be missed by those who want to know.

And I want to know.

Through the years, I’ve monitored their calls with various apps, done my fair share of social media stalking and, when the coast is clear, have been known to break through a password or two to get to the good stuff.

Their invasion of privacy has not come easily or without a fight.

But my rule is, if I pay for it, I can see it.

So it came as quite a surprise to me that I had missed out on “Life 360.” The ultimate spyware that allows me to not only pinpoint the exact whereabouts of my little family, but to also monitor their speed and driving abilities

Install is simple. Download the app and then invite your family members to join your circle.

Having nothing to hide I included myself in the circle, then invited my husband and our three children – ages 21, 18 and 15 – to join.

Crickets.

I resent the text invite.

Nada.

Then I started hollering, “You all better join my circle or your phones are mine.”

The 21 year old has refused, and her father is backing her up. Something about her being an adult now.

Taking the same ridiculous stance, my husband has also refused, claiming he is an adult, too.

The 18 year old tried to play the adult card, as well. And although she is old enough to vote, she also likes the finer things in life such as a paid-for phone, wardrobe and vehicle.

She accepted the invite.

Once the 18 year old folded, the 15 year old knew resistance was futile.

My 15 year old calls the circle prison. Maybe so, but I’ve explained to him that when he can pay his own bail, the door will swing wide open.

That may be why they call the app, “Life” 360.

Until then, we are now a circle of three.

Comments? Email Angel Kane at [email protected] Becky Andrews and Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.