Men fall 1-0 at Gwinnett

The Phoenix (1-4-2) and Grizzlies (4-4-1) each took nine shots, with three of Cumberland’s attempts saved by GGC goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic. CU outshot Gwinnett, 5-1, in the second half after falling behind.

Sevilla netted his first goal of the season on assists from Sagi Hirsch and Toni Tiente at the 46:20 mark. The very physical match included 27 total fouls and five yellow cards.

Cumberland will play host to Life University to open Mid-South Conference play this Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a make-up of a Sept. 23 match that was rained out.