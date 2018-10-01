logo

Cumberland soccer

Men fall 1-0 at Gwinnett

Staff Reports • Today at 5:03 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Herb Sevilla scored less than two minutes into the second half and 25th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett held off Cumberland, 1-0, in men’s soccer action Saturday night.

The Phoenix (1-4-2) and Grizzlies (4-4-1) each took nine shots, with three of Cumberland’s attempts saved by GGC goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic. CU outshot Gwinnett, 5-1, in the second half after falling behind.

Sevilla netted his first goal of the season on assists from Sagi Hirsch and Toni Tiente at the 46:20 mark. The very physical match included 27 total fouls and five yellow cards.

Cumberland will play host to Life University to open Mid-South Conference play this Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a make-up of a Sept. 23 match that was rained out.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos