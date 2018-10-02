logo

Flash flood warning issued for Wilson County

Matt Masters • Today at 11:35 AM
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Wilson County, northern Smith County, southern Macon County and Trousdale County until 12:15 p.m.

According to forecasters, at 11:19 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned areas with up to 3 inches of rain already fallen.

Additional flash flooding is possible over the next few hours with flooding expected in Hartsville, Pleasant Shade, Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area and Dixon Springs.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or happening. Forecasters caution everyone in the affected areas and warned to move to higher ground immediately. Residents who along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

