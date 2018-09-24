Rain brings in cooler weather

A flood advisory and flash flood watch remained in effect Monday evening as heavy rainfall pooled in saturated areas. Director of Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Joey Cooper, said besides a few traffic accidents, nothing significant was reported Monday.

“We have had water ponding and flash flooding in low-lying areas during periods of heavy rainfall. Some motor vehicle accidents have been determined to be caused by standing water on some roadways. Several agencies are working together to have continuous monitoring of these and other areas throughout the county,” Cooper said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the week, bringing a cold front with them. More flood watches may be issued as the rain continues.

“Rainfall totals since Friday have reached 2 to over 8 inches across much of Middle Tennessee. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible into [Monday] evening before rain tapers off,” forecasters said.

Temperatures are forecast to hover in the mid-70s earlier in the week, with lows Wednesday and Thursday expected to reach to around 60 degrees.

The rain should let up a bit Tuesday, with heavier rainfall expected Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front.

“After the frontal passage on Wednesday evening, the forecast looks slightly drier for a majority of the area. The precipitation chances for the end of the workweek will be determined by how far and how fast the cold front pushes southeast,” forecasters said.

A flash flood watch means conditions are right for flash flooding. Never drive through a flooded area, and watch lebanondemocrat.com for weather updates.