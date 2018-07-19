Thunderstorms possible Friday

WEMA officials said some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. High temperatures during the day Friday are expected to be in the mid-80s and low-90s.

Severe storms are possible across Middle Tennessee on Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Damaging straight-line winds and large hail are the primary concerns, with tornadoes, and brief localized flooding are lesser threats.

Forecasters said anyone with outdoor plans should be weather aware throughout the day and stay tuned to forecasts for the latest information.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, and some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper-60s to low-70s.