Nalovic posts season-best 17 kills in sweep over Georgetown

The Phoenix (6-12, 3-4) defeated Georgetown for the first time since at least the 2000-01 season covering 16 matches during that stretch, including 12 consecutive losses since rejoining the Mid-South Conference in 2012-13.

Nalovic converted six kills in the opening set and CU took a 20-14 lead after a Mikayla Wickham kill, but the Tigers scored five of the next six points to get within two. Two kills from Lyssette Serna and one apiece for Wickham and Nalovic helped CU take the set, 25-20.

Cumberland nearly blew a seven-point lead in the second set, with the Tigers (14-7, 5-3) posting seven consecutive points to even the set at 24, but Moeller registered her only kill of the set and Cumberland won the next two points, a service ace by Shea Moore and then a block from Wickham and Luciana Arena for a 27-25 set victory.

The Phoenix held a 24-12 advantage in the final set, but Georgetown put together another eight-point spurt to make things tight before Serna tallied the final spike for the home team in the win.

Serna finished with seven kills and 11 digs, Sara Glassman added 22 assists and Ali Hanger collected 11 digs for CU in the victory.

Abby Akins, who finished with six kills, along with Wickham and Serna posted kills during a 6-0 run to give the Phoenix a 10-4 edge in the first set. Two kills by Nalovic and one from Akins pushed the lead to 17-8 and Nalovic and Wickham added kills for a 20-14 advantage before Cumberland completed the set.

The Phoenix fell behind 5-0 to start the second set but battled back to take a 10-8 edge thanks to two kills apiece for Nalovic and Serna and one kill each by Akins and Wickham. The home team posted its own 8-0 spurt in the middle of the set starting with two kills by Nalovic.

Arena and Nalovic registered a block and Akins added a kill for a 19-11 CU lead. Nalovic’s spike made it 22-16 and it was 23-16 before the Georgetown run evened the set.

Cumberland dominated the final set, with Moeller posting five of her six blocks and Nalovic continuing to pound away, scoring four of the team’s first five points. Moeller and Wickham recorded two blocks and Moeller and Akins added another for an early 9-3 advantage.

Nalovic tallied two more kills and Moeller netted one as well before a block from Akins and Moeller gave CU a 16-11 lead. Kara Snell’s service ace and a Serna kill increased the score to 22-12 Phoenix, but the Tigers would not go away.

Emma Pike, Kassidy Rauh and Ashton Meckle collected kills and Cumberland committed three errors. Pike added two more kills, with Georgetown cutting the deficit to 24-20, before Serna’s final spike gave the Phoenix the win.

Cumberland will play at home again Tuesday, taking on the University of the Cumberlands at 7 p.m.