The defending champion Lady Devils will battle Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at LHS with both teams advancing to the Region 5-AAA tournament next week.

Kendall Arnold led Lebanon with 28 assists, four aces and three digs while Addie Grace Porter added eight digs, two kills and an ace; Jasmine Fuqua 13 kills, eight digs and two aces; Sacorra Patton 12 kills, six digs and two aces and Avery Harris six kills, an assist and a dig.