Lady Bears bounce Central

The Lady Bears improved to 22-17 and will play for the championship Wednesday and move on to the Region 5-AAA tournament.

Zoe Hayes had 35 assists for Mt. Juliet while Lindsay Merritt supplied 16 digs, freshman Cate Van Hoven 14 kills and six aces and Emma Green nine aces. Carson Van Hoven, Cate’s junior sister, had 11 digs and nine kills in her first match following a sprained ankle. Reghan Grimes added eight blocks and Hayes three aces.

Hayes and Green were named all-district while the Lady Bears earned the sportsmanship award.

Friendship advances in districts

Friendship Christian advanced in the Division II District 4-A tournament Monday with a come-from-behind 14-25, 25-13, 25-90, 25-12 defeat of visiting Davidson Academy at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Cameron Burton had 22 assists, four digs, three aces and a kill for the Lady Commanders while Kaylee Scharfman set up 16 assists, Pryce Daniels 10 kills, three digs and two aces; Sydney McCormick 11 kills and seven blocks, Bayley West five kills and five digs, Mattie Smith a kill and a block, Mallory Dean four kills, three digs and a block; Logan Seagraves six kills, six digs, two aces and a block; Aisy Dixner two digs and Bailey Bryant 7 digs and six aces.

Friendship will travel to Donelson Christian on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match against the Nashville Christian-Mt. Juliet Christian winner.

MJCA knocked off by Nashville Christian

Mt. Juliet Christian won the first game but dropped the match to Nashville Christian in the Division II Division 4-A tournament 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 Monday.

“Tonight was a hard loss,” Lady Saints coach Mary Catherine Pool said. “The girls played amazing and never stopped fighting.”

Davey Slaughter spiked 14 kills for the Lady Saints while Megan Blackwell was successful on all five of her attacks. Madi Stone and Kayla Thomas each had three kills and Taylor Wilson one.

Wilson set up 20 assists.

Thomas totaled 25 digs while Slaughter supplied 24 digs and a block, Blackwell 15 digs and two blocks, Abbey Garland 14 digs, Stone 12 digs and a block and Wilson 11 digs.

Slaughter served up five aces while Stone, Blackwell and Thomas each totaled two and Wilson one.