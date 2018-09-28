Phoenix drop five-setter to St. Ambrose at IWU Invitational

The Phoenix were swept later Friday by host Indiana Wesleyan. CU concludes the two-day event with matches Saturday against the University of St. Francis [IL] and Huntington University at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. CT, respectively.

In four of the six sets lost on Friday, Cumberland scored more than 20 points, not quite able to finish sets. CU dropped the first two sets to St. Ambrose before battling back to force a fifth set, hitting over .200 (and .303 in set one) until the final set.

Against SAU, kills by Abby Akins and Nicole Carey got the Phoenix on the board early and Nalovic and Serna added spikes to even the set at eight. Raegan Moeller and Serna tallied kills for a 14-11 CU edge before Carey added two kills and Akins had one for a 17-13 advantage.

St. Ambrose scored 12 of the final 17 points in the set, though, starting with kills from Jenny Koermer, Riley Hummert and Breanne Cunningham. Nalovic posted a kill and Sara Glassman, who finished with 27 assists, recorded a service ace, but two spikes by Cunningham and a final one from Koerner gave the Bees the set, 25-22.

SAU jumped ahead quickly in the second set thanks to three kills by Abby Happ, who later added a block with Jessica Hemm for an 8-3 St. Ambrose lead. Cumberland battled back in the set in no small part from four attack errors by the Bees.

Two kills from Mikayla Wickham, who netted nine in the match, and one by Serna pulled the Phoenix within 14-12, and Serna collected back-to-back service aces to go with two more errors from SAU for a 16-14 CU edge.

With the set tied at 21, Hummert posted consecutive kills and Cunningham added one before a final spike from Happ finished off a 25-23 set for St. Ambrose.

Wickham registered two kills and Nalovic and Serna added one each early in the third set, giving Cumberland a 10-6 advantage. Consecutive kills by Akins, Moeller and Nalovic extended the lead to 13-7, but the Bees got two kills apiece by Hummert and Rachel Dion, pulling within 16-13.

This time the Phoenix closed with a flourish, reeling off 9-of-11 points to end the set. Moeller tallied three kills during the run, including the final point, for a 25-16 CU win.

Two kills from Serna and one from Nalovic as well as a service ace by Sadie Edmonston, who added 24 assists, helped Cumberland take a 10-8 edge in the fourth set. Two kills by Wickham and one from Carey were part of the back-and-forth scoring in the set.

The Phoenix again closed the set quickly, posting 12 of the last 17 points. Six different players registered kills during that stretch, including two by Akins and the last one from Carey, giving CU a 25-17 victory and forcing a fifth and deciding set.

Cumberland faltered offensively in the final set, though, hitting -.095, committing six errors to just four kills. Three kills from Nalovic and one by Carey kept the club in the set, which CU trailed just 7-6, but St. Ambrose ended the match on an 8-2 run.

Hummert collected three kills during the final stretch and the Phoenix posted four straight errors to end the match, losing 15-8 in the last set. Ali Hanger led Cumberland with 15 digs. Hummert recorded 17 kills to lead all players while Happ added 12 kills for SAU.

Nalovic posted seven kills while Serna and Hanger added 11 and 10 digs, respectively, but Indiana Wesleyan pulled out the first two sets before sweeping Cumberland in the final match of the day.

Nalovic and Wickham both registered two kills in the opening set, Wickham’s second spike evening the match at 10, but an 11-5 spurt by the Wildcats broke open the set. Megan Graber and Ana Collar tallied kills while Marci Miller and Allison Sparrow and Collar and Sparrow combined for blocks for IWU.

Miller collected two kills and Graber added one over the final eight points for a 25-20 Wildcat first set.

Two kills apiece from Moeller and Nalovic along with one each for Akins and Wickham put the Phoenix in front, 11-7, in the second set. Akins and Wickham added kills, extending the lead to 14-8, but Wesleyan started a 17-8 spurt to end the set with a kill by Miller.

Miller and Graber and Kendyll Gebert and Graber posted blocks and Miller registered eight of her match-high 14 kills during the run, including the final point for a 25-23 IWU set win.

Miller stayed hot in the third set as well, scoring three of the team’s first five points. She and Catera Keeler added a block for a 10-4 IWU advantage. Collar recorded three kills and Miller tallied a pair, pushing the IWU lead to 21-14. Miller and Graber netted the final two kills to finish off the sweep for the Wildcats.