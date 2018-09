Gigi White led the Lady Devils with 30 assists, seven digs, four aces and four kills while Sacorra Patton produced 10 digs, nine kills and an ace; Jasmine Fuqua 18 kills and six digs and Kendall Arnold seven assists, four digs, three kills and two aces as Lebanon improved to 26-4 for the season going into Thursday’s 6 p.m. Senior Night match against Mt. Juliet.