Central spoils Mt. Juliet’s Senior Night

Zoe Hayes had 28 assists, nine kills and two aces for Mt. Juliet while Cate Van Hoven finished with 14 digs and Taylor Pruitt five blocks as the Lady Bears fell to 4-3 in District 9-AAA and 21-16 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Lebanon on Thursday for a 6 p.m. varsity match which will follow a 4 p.m. freshman match and 5 o’clock junior-varsity match.

Lady Saints swept by Friendship in MJCA finale

Friendship Christian swept visiting Mt. Juliet Christian 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday night in the Lady Saints’ regular-season finale at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Cameron Burton led the Lady Commanders with 22 assists, six digs and four aces while Pryce Daniels delivered nine kills and five digs, Sydney McCormick six kills and four blocks, Mallory Dean five kills and two digs, Logan Seagraves 12 digs,10 kills and two aces; Bayley West five kills and two digs, Mattie Smith two blocking assists, Bailey Bryant 20 digs and two aces and Kaylee Scharfman two aces.

Davey Slaughter totaled 20 digs and a block for Mt. Juliet Christian while Madi Stone supplied 17 digs and Abbey Garland 11 digs and a block.

Slaughter had six kills and Stone one out of 15 attacks apiece while Megan Blackwell had one kill out of seven attacks.

Blackwell had 10 serves while Stone and Taylor Wilson each scored six.

Wilson set up 12 assists.

“The girls played well,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Mary Catherine Pool said.

Friendship will play host to St. Cecilia for Senior Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.