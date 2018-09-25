Phoenix fall at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson

The Blue Raiders (17-2, 7-0 Mid-South) started quickly, taking a 10-5 lead in the opening set behind two kills apiece from Cruz and Elly Burke. Three kills by Klara Mikelova extended the lead to 16-7, but kills by Wickham and Nicole Carey and a service ace from Sadie Edmonston made it 21-12.

Two kills by Burke finished off the set for Lindsey Wilson, 25-13.

LWC jumped ahead in the second set as well thanks to three kills from Cruz and two each for Burke and Autumn Proctor, taking an 8-3 advantage. The Blue Raiders put together a 10-2 spurt from there behind blocks from Mikelova and Grace Blomstedt as well as Proctor and Blomstedt.

Mikelova posted two kills and one by Paulina Sobolewski made it 18-5 LWC. Wickham collected two kills and Masa Nalovic recorded one for CU before a kill by Serna and another service ace for Edmonston, but it was too little, too late in the set. Cruz and Sobolewski netted kills to finish the set, 25-12.

Kills by Abby Akins, Carey and Nalovic helped the Phoenix (4-8, 2-3) stay even with Lindsey Wilson to start the second set, but a 9-1 spurt pushed LWC to a big lead once again.

Kills by Blomstedt, Mikelova and Cruz as well as a block by Blomstedt and Mikelova highlighted the run, giving the Blue Raiders a 15-6 advantage. Cumberland reeled off six straight points, with two kills each for Raegan Moeller, Wickham and Serna accounting for the stretch, but LWC answered with a 10-2 spurt to end the match.

Cruz, Proctor and Alexis Smith started the run with kills and Cruz added a block. Burke and Smith combined for a block before Burke’s final kill ended the match, 25-14.

Cumberland will head to Marion, Ind., this weekend for four matches in two days, taking on St. Ambrose and Indiana Wesleyan on Friday and Huntington University and the University of St. Francis [Ill.] on Saturday.