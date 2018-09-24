Lady Tigers take invitational

The Lady Tigers absorbed an early loss to Sale Creek in pool play before beating the same Lady Panthers team in the finals.

Watertown also defeated Mt. Juliet Christian, Ezell-Harding, Upperman and Smyrna as the Lady Tigers improved to 20-2 for the season.

WHS traveled to Columbia Academy on Monday for a tri-match with CA and Harpeth at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Tigers will play their home finale Thursday against Red Boiling Springs for Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness.

Mt. Juliet finishes second in Station Camp tournament

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet lost to host Station Camp 2-0 in the finals of the Station Camp tournament last Saturday.

The Lady Bears went 8-1 for the weekend with two wins over Franklin Road Academy and one each over Friendship Christian, Greenbrier, Pope John Paul II, Summertown, Donelson Christian and Overton as they improved to 21-14 for the season.

After traveling to Cookeville on Monday, Mt. Juliet will play host to Wilson Central for Senior Night on Tuesday. The freshmen will play at 4 p.m., followed by the junior varsity at 5. Seniors will be recognized prior to the 6 p.m. varsity match.