Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 26 kills and 10 digs while Sacorra Patton added 11 digs and eight kills, Avery Harris eight kills, Addie Grace Porter 24 digs; Gigi White two aces, two kills, two assists and three digs and Kendall Arnold 41 assists, five digs and two kills as Lebanon improved to 7-0 in District 9-AAA and 17-1 overall.

Lebanon will step outside the district next Wednesday when Blackman visits LHS.