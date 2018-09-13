Watertown rolls to 11th win

Natalie Fountain led all hitters with 11 kills, followed by Brookelyn Davis with seven; Ashlyn Neal, Brittni Allison and Dakayla Cherry three each and Holly Mohr and Mackailyn Cherry one apiece as the Tigerettes improved to 11-1 for the season and 9-0 in District 7-A.

Sydney Murrell finished with 15 digs while Davis added eight, Fountain two and Allison and Mackailyn Cherry one each.

Ali Conrad served up four aces while Murrell, Fountain and Davis each delivered three, Mackailyn Cherry two and Mohr one.

Davis earned two solo blocks while Fountain and Dakayla Cherry each chipped in with one. Fountain and Neal teamed up for an assisted block.

Watertown will travel to Upperman on Mondahy before returning home for senior next Thursday against Gordonsville. The varsity match will serve off at 5 p.m. with senior recognition to follow.

Lady Bears battle back to beat Smyrna

SMYRNA — Mt. Juliet bounced back from a first-game loss to beat Smyrna 19-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 in District 9-AAA action Thursday.

“This was a great team game,” Mt. Juliet coach Jennifer Wilson said after the Lady Bears improved to 9-8 for the season and 3-2 in district play.

Zoe Hayes set up 42 assists for Mt. Juliet. Devon Smotherman spiked 12 kills while Cate Van Hoven had 11, Keah Ellis eight and Taylor Pruitt seven.

Lindsay Merritt managed 11 digs. Emma Green supplied seven blocks and Ellis five. Van Hoven served yup six aces.

Mt. Juliet will next play at 5 and 6 p.m. Monday at Station Camp.