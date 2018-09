Zoe Hayes had 25 assists for Mt. Juliet while Lindsay Merritt supplied 16 digs, Carson Van Hoven 11 kills, Emma Green nine blocks and Devon Smotherman five aces as the Lady Bears’ squared their record at 8-8 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will visit District 9-AAA rival Smyrna at 6 p.m. Thursday. The junior varsity will serve off at 5.