Lady Tigers take down RBS — Lady Bears sweep Oakland

Sophomores Natalie Fountain and Brookelyn Davis each had eight kills for 16 of the Lady Tigers’ 21. Dakayla Cherry and Brittni Allison each had two kills and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Libero Sydney Murrell supplied 16 digs on the defensive end while Ashlyn Neal notched eight points by way to blocks as the Lady Tigers improved to 8-1 for the season and 6-0 in the district.

Watertown will return to the district road Thursday when the Lady Tigers bus to Celina for a 5:30 p.m. match at Clay County.

Lady Bears sweep Oakland

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet swept host Oakland 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 Tuesday night at Randy King Gym.

Zoe Hays set up 12 assists for the Lady Bears while Lindsay Merritt totaled 10 digs, Carson Van Hoven nine kills and four aces and Emma Green seven blocks as Mt. Juliet pulled even at 7-7 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Lebanon in District 9-AAA play at 6 p.m. Thursday. The freshmen were serve off at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5.