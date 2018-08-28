Nalovic, Serna help Phoenix to home victory

The Phoenix (2-3) jumped out to a 13-3 advantage in the opening set thanks to three kills from Nalovic as well as service aces by Sara Glassman, Serna and Ali Hanger. Mikayla Wickham’s solo block and a block by Wickham and Diamond Brogan preceded two kills by Nalovic to end the set, 25-8, in favor of the home team.

Cumberland struggled mightily in the second set, falling behind 4-1 and 5-3, all on errors by the Phoenix. Three more errors made it 10-6 Fisk, but kills by Wickham and Serna and an ace from Glassman pulled CU within a point.

Kills by Fisk’s Cornysia Island and Skye Faucher kept the Bulldogs in the lead, but the Phoenix ran off the last nine points of the set. Raegan Moeller provided three kills and Abby Akins added two service aces before the final kill by Serna gave CU a 25-16 set win.

Cumberland won the first seven points of the third set and led 12-3 thanks to a pair of service aces by Glassman, a kill from Nicole Carey and two kills by Nalovic. A pair of kills from Faucher and one by Jayla Wilson pulled Fisk within 16-9, but Serna and Nalovic answered with kills for the Phoenix.

Akins collected two kills in the final points and freshman Cheyenne Corey posted the final point with a kill for a 25-12 set victory.

Akins and Moeller netted five kills apiece, Glassman finished with 16 assists and Cumberland hit .318 as a team. Faucher led the Bulldogs with five kills but Fisk ended the match with only 10 kills and 17 errors.

Cumberland will head to Bethel University for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday and play host to the Wildcats on Sept.6, also at 7 p.m.