Lady Devils defeat Central 3-1

Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 21 kills and seven digs while Sacorra Patton added 11 kills and eight digs, Kendall Arnold 18 assists, five aces and three kills; Addie Grace Porter nine digs and two aces, Alaina Walsh three kills, three blocks and two digs and Gigi White eight assists, six digs and five aces as Lebanon improved to 5-0 for the season and 2-0 in the district.

Wilson Central, under new coach Maci Lerno (former Cumberland player who coached Friendship Christian last year), was led by Emilee McDonald’s 21 assists, 11 kills, five digs and two aces. Taryn Wilson totaled 21 digs while Caroline Brasfield and Katey Meador each finished with 14 digs and Sydney Dalton 10 kills.

Lebanon will play host to district rival Smyrna on Tuesday while Wilson Central travels to LaVergne.