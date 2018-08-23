Tigerettes top Trousdale for 5-0 start — Lady Bears blast LaVergne

Six-foot senior Ashlyn Neal notched nine kills and five blocks to help the Tigerettes improve to 5-0 for the season and 4-0 in District 7-A.

Brookelyn Davis led a balanced front row attack with five kills while Natalie Fountain, Dakayla Cherry, Holly Mohr and Brittni Allison each finished with four and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Davis and Sydney Murrell each served up five aces while Allison finished with four and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Ten different Tigerettes picked up digs on defense with Murrell leading the way with 11. Davis added eight, Mackailyn Cherry four, Mohr, Ali Conrad, Faith Pulley and Dakayla Cherry two each and Allison, Fountain and Mikayla Nix one apiece.

Watertown will play host to East Robertson on Monday with the junior varsity playing first at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Bears blast LaVergne

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept LaVergne 25-16, 25-21, 25-10 in District 9-AAA action Thursday.

Allie Brady set up 28 assists for the Lady Bears while Devon Smotherman spiked 10 kills, Allie Brady six aces, Faith Burgess five digs and Taylor Pruitt and Emma Green three blocks each as Mt. Juliet moved to 4-1 for the season and 2-0 in district play.

Cookeville will come to town Monday for matches at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.