Lebanon High volleyball Lebanon sweeps LaVergne Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:54 PM Lebanon swept visiting LaVergne 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 in District 9-AAA action Tuesday. Jasmine Fuqua led the Lady Devils with 14 kills and six digs while Sacorra Patton produced 13 kills, Kendall Arnold 33 assists, Addie Grace Porter nine digs and Gigi White 17 assists and six aces. Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central on Thursday.