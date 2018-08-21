Tigerettes roar to another district win — Lady Bears battle from behind to win district opener

Playing in the big gym while the volleyball floor is being waxed and refinished, Natalie Fountain got four of Watertown’s first six points on kills, assisted by Brookelyn Davis. Fountain finished the match with eight kills, three digs, three aces and a block.

Ashlyn Neal notched two big blocks and six total kills.

Davis finished with four kills while Brittni Allison and Dakayla Cherry each chipped in with three, Mikayla Nix two and Mackailyn Cherry one.

Sydney Murell supplied six digs while Mackailyn Cherry and Ali Conrad each finished with five, Fountain and Dakayla Cherry three apiece, Allison and Nix two each and Faith Pulley and Alie Tunks one apiece.

Allison, Murrell and Mackailyn Cherry each served up four aces while Fountain and Davis had three apiece and freshman Morgan Brown two as the Tigerettes improved to 4-0 for the season and 3-0 in the district.

Watertown’s junior-varsity also won to improve to 8-1.

The Tigerettes will next play host to Trousdale County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Bears battle from behind to win district opener

MT. JULIET — Smyrna took Mt. Juliet the distance Tuesday before the Lady Bears emerged with a 25-18, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 in the District 9-AAA opener.

Allie Brady set up 36 assists for Mt. Juliet while Carson Van Hoven had 19 digs and 14 kills, Emma Green eight blocks and Devon Smotherman four aces as Mt. Juliet improved to 3-1 for the season.

LaVergne will visit Mt. Juliet for a district match at 6 p.m. Thursday following the 5 p.m. junior-varsity match.

Lady Saints swept by Nashville Christian

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was swept by Nashville Christian 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Tuesday.

Davey Slaughter had seven kills out of 12 attacks for the Lady Saints while Maddie Stone spiked one kill out of nine attacks.

Taylor Wilson set up 17 assists.

Slaughter finished with 14 digs and Megan Blackwell 13.

Blackwell had two aces out of seven serves while Slaughter had an ace out of six serves.

Watertown wears out East Robertson 3-0

CROSS PLAINS — Watertown scored a 25-16, 25-14, 25-7 win at East Robertson on Monday night.

Brookelyn Davis drilled eight of the Tigerettes’ 17 aces. Natalie Fountain and Mackailyn Cherry each served up three, Sydney Murrell two and Brittni Allison one.

Murrell, the Tigerettes’ libero, finished with 16 digs while Cherry notched nine, Davis eight and Fountain, Holly Mohr and Ali Conrad two each.

Davis and Fountain each spiked six kills while Allison, Mikayla Nix and Ashlyn Neal notched two apiece and Murrell and Dakayla Cherry one each.

Allison and Neal each had solo blocks for point while Neal combined with Fountain and Mohr for assist blocks.

Chery totaled 12 assists and Davis eight as the Tigerettes improved to 3-0 for the season.

Watertown will play host to District 7-A rival Westmoreland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the main gym while waxing and refinishing are under way on the volleyball floor. The Tigerettes are 2-0 in district play.

MJCA falls in five at USN

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian went down swinging at University School of Nashville on Monday 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13.

Davey Slaughter served up 18 points, including an ace, for the Lady Saints while Abbey Garland had five aces out of her 13 points. Megan Blackwell and Madi Stone each had three aces out of 13 points.

Slaughter had 42 attack attempts with two kills. Kayla Thomas notched 19 attacks with one kill.

Slaughter supplied 30 digs, Thomas 29 and Stone 28.

Taylor Wilson set up 25 assists while Blackwell had two blocks.