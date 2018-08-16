Watertown pulls off road sweep — Mt. Juliet sweeps Oakland — MJCA stops Clarksville Academy

Natalie Fountain finished with seven kills, two blocks, two aces and a dig while Brookelyn Davis delivered 13 assists, 10 aces, four digs, three kills and two blocks.

Ashlyn Neal notched eight kills while Holly Mohr, Mikayla Nix and Dakota Cherry each chipped in with two and Brittni Allison one.

Neal finished with five blocks, Nix two and Mohr one.

Sydney Murrell totaled 10 digs wile Mackailyn Cherry and Ali Conrad each collected three and Allison and Faith Pulley two apiece.

Murrell served up six aces while Allison added two and Pulley, Conrad and Mackailyn Cherry one each.

Mackailyn Cherry set up 10 assists.

Watertown will travel to Cross Plains on Monday for a match at East Robertson. The junior varsity will play first at 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Juliet sweeps Oakland

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept visiting Oakland 25-6, 26-24, 25-15 Thursday night.

Allie Brady set up 14 assists for the Lady Bears while Devon Smotherman supplied seven digs, Keah Ellis and Taylor Pruitt six kills apiece, Ellis four blocks and Carson Van Hoven and Zoe Hayes three aces each as Mt. Juliet improved to 2-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Smyrna in the Lady Bears’ District 9-AAA opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Lady Saints stop Clarksville Academy

CLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian defeated Clarksville Academy 25-15, 25-15, 20-25, 25-7 in District 4-IIA action Thursday.

Taylor Wilson totaled 21 assists for the Lady Saints while Davey Slaughter supplied 27 attacks and Madi Stone 20.

Slaughter spiked eight kills while Abbey Garland and Megan Blackwell each finished with four.

Blackwell finished with four aces and Wilson one as each served up 11 points while Stone’s eight service points were all aces.

Slaughter notched 19 digs while Kayla Thomas finished with 15 and Stone 13.

Blackwell, Garland and Wilson each had a block.