Four-time NCAA-champ USC to visit CU for January tournament

The Challenge is an annual non-conference tournament which brings regular-season matches to areas of the country which doesn’t have NCAA Division I or II programs. The 10-team field will be the largest regular-season tournament of the 2019 season.

The field includes four-time NCAA champion Southern California. In addition to Cumberland, which will play its debut season this winter, other area schools include Bluefield and Lincoln Memorial. Lindenwood, based in St. Louis and which has played Cumberland in other sports, will also compete on Cliff Ellis Court, as will D-I Grand Canyon.

The event will run Jan. 18-20. Cumberland will face Bluefield and Fontbonne.