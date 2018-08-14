Watertown opens season with district win — Station Camp spoils Mt. Juliet's home opener – MJCA defeats Davidson

Ashlyn Neal nailed 15 kills for the Tigerettes while Natalie Fountain and Brookelyn Davis each delivered seven, Dakayla Cherry five, Brittni Allison four and Mackailyn Cherry, Mikayla Nix, Holly Mohr and Sydney Murrell two apiece.

Murrell served up six aces while Cherry finished with four, Cherry and Fountain three each and Faith Pulley one.

Neal notched five blocks while Davis, Fountain, Allison and Mohr each managed one.

Murrell finished with 42 digs.

Watertown will travel to Gainesboro on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. district match at Jackson County.

Station Camp spoils Mt. Juliet's home opener

MT. JULIET — Station Camp spoiled Mt. Juliet’s home opener 25-20, 25-17, 26-24 Tuesday night.

Lindsay Merritt finished with 15 digs for the Lady Bears while Zoe Hayes had 14 assists and five aces, Carson Van Hoven eight kills and Keah Ellis five blocks as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-1.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Oakland at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lady Saints defeat Davidson

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian pulled out a 25-20, 26-25, 23-25, 25-11 defeat of District 4-IIA rival Davidson Academy in the Lady Saints’ home opener Tuesday.

Davey Slaughter finished with 43 digs and Madi Stone 28 for the Lady Saints. Slaughter spiked 13 kills and Stone six.

Megan Blackwell led the Lady Saints with 13 points and an ace while Taylor Wilson served up 12 points, including an ace. Stone served up three aces and Slaughter one as each had 11 points.