Gas prices unfazed by Hurricane Florence

Gas prices in Tennessee held steady through last week. Sunday’s state average of $2.59 per gallon was the same as a week ago and 3 cents less than last month. However, motorists continued to pay 2 cents per gallon more than the same time last year.

“Both the Colonial and Plantation pipelines – which are the primary suppliers of fuel to the lower Atlantic region – were reportedly unaffected by the storm and are running at full capacity,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “This should help efforts to resupply areas affected by the storm. That should help Tennessee remain well supplied with gasoline. Refineries are now preparing to switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce and normally leads to lower prices at the pump.”

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.64, Nashville at $2.62 and Memphis at $2.61. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.47, Chattanooga at $2.51 and Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.53.