TDOT announces no lane closures for Labor Day holiday

Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from Friday at noon through Tuesday at 6 p.m. to provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.

“The Labor Day holiday is a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From a desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at tnsmartway.com/traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TDOT on Twitter at twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those deaths bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112.