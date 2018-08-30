Lebanon-Mt. Juliet football game to bring lots of traffic

Mt. Juliet police officers will be on hand in the Golden Bear Gateway area to aid with any traffic issues that could arise. Officers will also watch for illegal parking in neighborhoods near Mt. Juliet High School.

If parking becomes full at Mt. Juliet High School’s parking lot, attendees are encouraged to park on the shoulder of Golden Bear Gateway. Parking is prohibited inside any neighborhood.

Motorists should be mindful of the increased traffic expected Friday night in the Golden Bear Gateway corridor.

“From everyone at Mt. Juliet police, we wish everyone a safe, enjoyable evening,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler.