Gas prices push lower before Labor Day weekend

Decline in demand and a rise in supply allowed prices at the pump to steadily slip lower.

“Pump prices are 40-50 cents higher than a year ago, but that spread will be erased by Labor Day,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Holiday travelers will find pump prices at around the same level as last year. In 2017, gas prices spiked before Labor Day, after Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast. This year, motorists should benefit from a relatively quiet hurricane season along the East Coast. Although pump prices may fluctuate with surging holiday demand, AAA does not forecast a significant hike, unless there is an unexpected disruption in supply.”

Gas prices in Tennessee declined 2 cents last week. The state average declined for the 23rd consecutive day Sunday, for a total discount of 6 cents. Sunday’s state average of $2.59 was 44 cents more than the same time last year.

Tennessee gas prices currently sit 4 cents above last year’s Labor Day average.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.66, Nashville at $2.64 and Memphis at $2.63.

The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.50, Chattanooga at $2.52 and Kingsport-Bristol at $2.53.